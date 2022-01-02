USACE commanding general meets with Navy Seabees and Army engineers

A joint team of military engineers from U.S. Army Theater Engineer Brigade and Navy Construction Battalion sailors (Seabees) showcase the results of an on-site hardware and software cold-rolled fabrication system to Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 1, 2022. The joint team briefed Spellmon and staff on how utilizing this modern capability allows them to build quality structures faster and cheaper than traditional wood-framed structures. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

