Riveting success: 436th MXS saves time, money

Senior Airman Weston Rose, 436th Maintenance Squadron aircraft hydraulics technician, uses a digital micrometer to measure the diameter of a newly installed rivet on a C-5M Super Galaxy brake torque tube assembly at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 10, 2021. An orbital riveter assists hydraulic shop personnel in repairing C-5M brake assemblies locally and return them into the supply inventory in minimal time, eliminating the need to outsource repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

