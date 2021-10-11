Senior Airman Weston Rose, 436th Maintenance Squadron aircraft hydraulics technician, uses a digital micrometer to measure the diameter of a newly installed rivet on a C-5M Super Galaxy brake torque tube assembly at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 10, 2021. An orbital riveter assists hydraulic shop personnel in repairing C-5M brake assemblies locally and return them into the supply inventory in minimal time, eliminating the need to outsource repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 18:03
|Photo ID:
|7035847
|VIRIN:
|211110-F-BO262-2012
|Resolution:
|4210x3280
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Riveting success: 436th MXS saves time, money
