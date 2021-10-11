Damaged C-5M Super Galaxy brake torque tube assembly caps sit on a workbench after being removed during the repair of a brake assembly at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 10, 2021. The 436th Maintenance Squadron hydraulic shop is tasked to repair C-5M brake assemblies and return them back into the local supply inventory in minimal time, eliminating the need to outsource repairs. An orbital riveter is used to rivet new caps onto the brake torque tube. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 18:03 Photo ID: 7035849 VIRIN: 211110-F-BO262-2016 Resolution: 4791x2886 Size: 1.69 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Riveting success: 436th MXS saves time, money [Image 7 of 7], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.