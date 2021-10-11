Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Riveting success: 436th MXS saves time, money

    Riveting success: 436th MXS saves time, money

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Damaged C-5M Super Galaxy brake torque tube assembly caps sit on a workbench after being removed during the repair of a brake assembly at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 10, 2021. The 436th Maintenance Squadron hydraulic shop is tasked to repair C-5M brake assemblies and return them back into the local supply inventory in minimal time, eliminating the need to outsource repairs. An orbital riveter is used to rivet new caps onto the brake torque tube. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 18:03
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Riveting success: 436th MXS saves time, money

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    Brakes
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Maintenance Squadron
    Orbital Riveter

