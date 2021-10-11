Riveting success: 436th MXS saves time, money

Senior Airman Weston Rose, 436th Maintenance Squadron aircraft hydraulics technician, uses an orbital riveter to secure a cap to C-5M Super Galaxy brake torque tube assembly at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 10, 2021. The orbital riveter assists hydraulic shop personnel in repairing C-5M brake assemblies locally and return them into the supply inventory in minimal time, eliminating the need to outsource repairs. Currently, Dover AFB is the only base that repairs brake torque tube assemblies for the Super Galaxy fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

