Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Riveting success: 436th MXS saves time, money [Image 7 of 7]

    Riveting success: 436th MXS saves time, money

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 436th Maintenance Squadron purchased an orbital riveter to rivet caps to C-5M Super Galaxy brake torque tube assemblies at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 10, 2021. Located in the squadron’s hydraulic shop, the orbital riveter facilitates hydraulic shop personnel to repair C-5M brake assemblies locally and return them into the supply inventory in minimal time, eliminating outsourcing any repairs. Currently, Dover AFB is the only base that repairs brake torque tube assemblies for the Super Galaxy fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 18:03
    Photo ID: 7035850
    VIRIN: 211110-F-BO262-2018
    Resolution: 2931x4919
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Riveting success: 436th MXS saves time, money [Image 7 of 7], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Riveting success: 436th MXS saves time, money
    Riveting success: 436th MXS saves time, money
    Riveting success: 436th MXS saves time, money
    Riveting success: 436th MXS saves time, money
    Riveting success: 436th MXS saves time, money
    Riveting success: 436th MXS saves time, money
    Riveting success: 436th MXS saves time, money

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Riveting success: 436th MXS saves time, money

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    Brakes
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Maintenance Squadron
    Orbital Riveter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT