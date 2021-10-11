Riveting success: 436th MXS saves time, money

The 436th Maintenance Squadron purchased an orbital riveter to rivet caps to C-5M Super Galaxy brake torque tube assemblies at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 10, 2021. Located in the squadron’s hydraulic shop, the orbital riveter facilitates hydraulic shop personnel to repair C-5M brake assemblies locally and return them into the supply inventory in minimal time, eliminating outsourcing any repairs. Currently, Dover AFB is the only base that repairs brake torque tube assemblies for the Super Galaxy fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

