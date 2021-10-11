Riveting success: 436th MXS saves time, money

The 436th Maintenance Squadron hydraulic shop uses an orbital riveter to repair C-5M Super Galaxy brake assemblies at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 10, 2021. The riveter assists hydraulic shop personnel in the repair of the assemblies and returns them back into the local supply inventory in minimal time, eliminating the need to outsource repairs. Currently, Dover AFB is the only base that repairs brake torque tube assemblies for the Super Galaxy fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

