Brigadier General Collins visits Barksdale

Brig. Gen. Roy Collins, Headquarters U.S. Air Force director of security forces, deputy chief of staff for logistics, engineering and force protection, speaks with 2nd Security Forces Squadron Airmen at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Feb. 2, 2021. Collins joined the Air Force in May 1995 as a graduate from the United States Air Force Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

