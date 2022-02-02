Brigadier General Collins visits Barksdale

Brig. Gen. Roy Collins, Headquarters U.S. Air Force director of security forces, deputy chief of staff for logistics, engineering and force protection, poses for a group photo with 2nd Security Forces Squadron Airmen at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Feb. 2, 2022. Collins is the focal point for ensuring the physical security of Air Force nuclear assets and planning and programming for more than 38,000 active-duty and Reserve component security forces at locations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

