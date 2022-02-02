Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigadier General Collins visits Barksdale [Image 5 of 5]

    Brigadier General Collins visits Barksdale

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Roy Collins, Headquarters U.S. Air Force director of security forces, deputy chief of staff for logistics, engineering and force protection, coins Staff Sgt. Christian Bullard, 2nd Security Force Squadron training instructor, during his visit at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Feb. 2, 2021. Collins served as deputy commander for the 341st Security Forces Group and commander of the 341st Missile Security Forces Squadron, both at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, as well as commanding the 95th Security Forces Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

