Brigadier General Collins visits Barksdale

Brig. Gen. Roy Collins, Headquarters U.S. Air Force director of security forces, deputy chief of staff for logistics, engineering and force protection, coins Staff Sgt. Christian Bullard, 2nd Security Force Squadron training instructor, during his visit at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Feb. 2, 2021. Collins served as deputy commander for the 341st Security Forces Group and commander of the 341st Missile Security Forces Squadron, both at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, as well as commanding the 95th Security Forces Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

