Brigadier General Collins visits Barksdale

Brig. Gen. Roy Collins, Headquarters U.S. Air Force director of security forces, deputy chief of staff for logistics, engineering and force protection, shakes hands with 2nd Security Forces Squadron Airmen at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Feb. 2, 2021. Collins provides policy and oversight for protecting Air Force resources from terrorism, criminal acts, sabotage and acts of war and ensures security forces are trained, equipped and ready to support contingency and exercise plans. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

