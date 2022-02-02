Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigadier General Collins visits Barksdale [Image 2 of 5]

    Brigadier General Collins visits Barksdale

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Roy Collins, Headquarters U.S. Air Force director of security forces, deputy chief of staff for logistics, engineering and force protection, shakes hands with 2nd Security Forces Squadron Airmen at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Feb. 2, 2021. Collins provides policy and oversight for protecting Air Force resources from terrorism, criminal acts, sabotage and acts of war and ensures security forces are trained, equipped and ready to support contingency and exercise plans. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 16:26
    Photo ID: 7035670
    VIRIN: 220202-F-LK801-1192
    Resolution: 3194x1797
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

