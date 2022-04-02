New U.S. Marines of Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, stand in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 4, 2022. Before the platoons were dismissed, the guides retired their guidons to their drill instructors. During the ceremony, drill instructors marched onto the parade deck to retrieve the guidons. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 14:55 Photo ID: 7035565 VIRIN: 220204-M-CI314-1225 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.21 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.