    Charlie Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    Charlie Company Graduation Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New U.S. Marines of Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, march in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 4, 2022. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. Following graduation, Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD

