Charlie Company Graduation Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, stand in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb 4, 2022. These were the Marines responsible for the training of Charlie Company. Following graduation, Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

