Charlie Company Graduation Ceremony

Families and friends of the new Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, watch a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 4, 2022. Families and friends made posters to celebrate their new Marines. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

