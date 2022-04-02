A new U.S. Marine of Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, is welcomed by loved ones following a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 4, 2022. As recruits, their only means of contact were through letters during their 13-week training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 14:55
|Photo ID:
|7035566
|VIRIN:
|220204-M-CI314-1258
|Resolution:
|4230x2820
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
