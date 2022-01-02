Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBA hosts groundbreaking for new communications center [Image 3 of 3]

    JBA hosts groundbreaking for new communications center

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Spencer Slocum 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Guests clap to congratulate honorees breaking ground for the new Consolidated Communications Center at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 2, 2022. The project is a joint effort between the Air Force District of Washington, the 316th Wing, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command of Washington D.C. and the London-based infrastructure group Balfour Beatty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Slocum)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 14:29
    Photo ID: 7035528
    VIRIN: 220202-F-AP370-1014
    Resolution: 6301x4201
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBA hosts groundbreaking for new communications center [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Communications
    Groundbreaking
    CE
    89th Airlift wing
    744th communications squadron
    316th Wing

