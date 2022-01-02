JBA hosts groundbreaking for new communications center

Guests clap to congratulate honorees breaking ground for the new Consolidated Communications Center at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 2, 2022. The project is a joint effort between the Air Force District of Washington, the 316th Wing, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command of Washington D.C. and the London-based infrastructure group Balfour Beatty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Slocum)

Date Taken: 02.01.2022
Date Posted: 02.04.2022
Photo by SrA Spencer Slocum