Guests clap to congratulate honorees breaking ground for the new Consolidated Communications Center at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 2, 2022. The project is a joint effort between the Air Force District of Washington, the 316th Wing, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command of Washington D.C. and the London-based infrastructure group Balfour Beatty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Slocum)
JBA hosts groundbreaking for new communications center
