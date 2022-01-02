Honorees break ground for the new Consolidated Communications Center at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 2, 2022. The new $15 million dollar building is being built behind The William A. Jones III Building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Slocum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 14:29 Photo ID: 7035527 VIRIN: 220202-F-AP370-1041 Resolution: 6385x4056 Size: 1.49 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBA hosts groundbreaking for new communications center [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.