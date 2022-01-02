Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBA hosts groundbreaking for new communications center

    JBA hosts groundbreaking for new communications center

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Spencer Slocum 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Honorees break ground for the new Consolidated Communications Center at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 2, 2022. The new $15 million dollar building is being built behind The William A. Jones III Building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Slocum)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 14:29
    Photo ID: 7035527
    VIRIN: 220202-F-AP370-1041
    Resolution: 6385x4056
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    This work, JBA hosts groundbreaking for new communications center, by SrA Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Communications
    Groundbreaking
    CE
    89th Airlift wing
    744th communications squadron
    316th Wing

