JBA hosts groundbreaking for new communications center

Shovels rest in the dirt prior to a groundbreaking ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 2, 2022. The new $15 million dollar building, 98,678 square feet in size, will support approximately 430 personnel in executing the missions of both the 89th and 744th communication squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Slocum)

