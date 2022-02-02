Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBA hosts groundbreaking for new communications center

    JBA hosts groundbreaking for new communications center

    Photo By Senior Airman Spencer Slocum | Guests clap to congratulate honorees breaking ground for the new Consolidated...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Spencer Slocum 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    “Honorees, you may now break ground,” boomed over the loudspeaker. The honorees plunged their shovels into the ground and tossed the loosened dirt forwards, signifying the beginning of construction for the new building.

    Joint Base Andrews hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the upgraded Consolidated Communications Center on base, Feb. 2, 2022.

    The project is a joint effort between the Air Force District of Washington, the 316th Wing, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command of Washington D.C. and the London-based infrastructure group Balfour Beatty.

    “The 89th Communications Squadron’s capability and customers continue to grow,” said Lt. Col. Anne Amigleo, 89th CS commander. “This modern, reconfigured, and upgraded facility will not only improve the quality of life for our Airmen, but also position us to further advance our 24/7 strategic and airborne communications and mission defense capabilities for improved quality of service to America’s senior leaders.”

    The new $15 million dollar building, 98,678 square feet in size, will support approximately 430 personnel in executing the missions of both the 89th and 744th communication squadrons and will be positioned behind The William A. Jones III Building.

    “We truly thank everyone for their time and dedication to this project,” said 1st Lt. Brian Kim, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron chief of project management. “No mission can be completed alone.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 14:29
    Story ID: 414017
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBA hosts groundbreaking for new communications center, by SrA Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    JBA hosts groundbreaking for new communications center
    JBA hosts groundbreaking for new communications center
    JBA hosts groundbreaking for new communications center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Communications
    Groundbreaking
    CE
    89th Airlift wing
    744th Communications squadron
    316th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT