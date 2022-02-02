JBA hosts groundbreaking for new communications center

Photo By Senior Airman Spencer Slocum | Guests clap to congratulate honorees breaking ground for the new Consolidated...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Spencer Slocum | Guests clap to congratulate honorees breaking ground for the new Consolidated Communications Center at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 2, 2022. The project is a joint effort between the Air Force District of Washington, the 316th Wing, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command of Washington D.C. and the London-based infrastructure group Balfour Beatty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Slocum) see less | View Image Page

“Honorees, you may now break ground,” boomed over the loudspeaker. The honorees plunged their shovels into the ground and tossed the loosened dirt forwards, signifying the beginning of construction for the new building.



Joint Base Andrews hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the upgraded Consolidated Communications Center on base, Feb. 2, 2022.



The project is a joint effort between the Air Force District of Washington, the 316th Wing, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command of Washington D.C. and the London-based infrastructure group Balfour Beatty.



“The 89th Communications Squadron’s capability and customers continue to grow,” said Lt. Col. Anne Amigleo, 89th CS commander. “This modern, reconfigured, and upgraded facility will not only improve the quality of life for our Airmen, but also position us to further advance our 24/7 strategic and airborne communications and mission defense capabilities for improved quality of service to America’s senior leaders.”



The new $15 million dollar building, 98,678 square feet in size, will support approximately 430 personnel in executing the missions of both the 89th and 744th communication squadrons and will be positioned behind The William A. Jones III Building.



“We truly thank everyone for their time and dedication to this project,” said 1st Lt. Brian Kim, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron chief of project management. “No mission can be completed alone.”