220127-N-YP095-1143 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 27, 2022) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Joshua Dempsey, from Steuart, Florida, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, conducts a maritime patrol over the Mediterranean Sea in an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, alongside the Italian patrol vessel Orione (p 410) in support of Neptune Strike 2022, Jan. 27, 2022. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Abbigail Beardsley)

