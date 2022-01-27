220127-N-NO874-1077 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 27, 2022) An Italian Airforce KC-767A tanker flies alongside two F/A-18E Super Hornets, attached to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, in support of Neptune Strike 2022, Jan. 27, 2022. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (Photo courtesy of Strike Fighter Squadron 211)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 03:50 Photo ID: 7034507 VIRIN: 220127-N-NO874-1077 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 731.49 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.