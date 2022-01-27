220127-N-NO874-1077 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 27, 2022) An Italian Airforce KC-767A tanker flies alongside two F/A-18E Super Hornets, attached to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, in support of Neptune Strike 2022, Jan. 27, 2022. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (Photo courtesy of Strike Fighter Squadron 211)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 03:50
|Photo ID:
|7034507
|VIRIN:
|220127-N-NO874-1077
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|731.49 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
