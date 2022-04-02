220127-N-NO874-2004 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 27, 2022) A U.S. Airforce KC-135 stratotanker, attached to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, refuels an EA-18G Growler, attached to the "Rooks" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, in support of Neptune Strike 2022, Jan. 27, 2022. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (Photo courtesy of Strike Fighter Squadron 211)

