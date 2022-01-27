220127-N-NO874-3001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 27, 2022) Two Italian Navy AV-8B Harrier II and an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, fly alongside an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, in support of Neptune Strike 2022, Jan. 27, 2022. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (Photo courtesy of Strike Fighter Squadron 34)
