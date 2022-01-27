Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. [Image 3 of 11]

    Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Carrier Strike Group 8

    220127-N-NO874-3001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 27, 2022) Two Italian Navy AV-8B Harrier II and an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, fly alongside an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, in support of Neptune Strike 2022, Jan. 27, 2022. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (Photo courtesy of Strike Fighter Squadron 34)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 03:50
    Photo ID: 7034509
    VIRIN: 220127-N-NO874-3001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 927.97 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NeptuneStrike22 #NeptuneStrike #NATO #WeAreNATO #StrongerTogether

