220127-N-YP095-1242 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 27, 2022) Sailors, assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2, conduct a fast-rope evolution from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, onto the Italian Navy patrol vessel Orione (P 410) in support of Neptune Strike 2022, Jan. 27, 2022. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Abbigail Beardsley)

