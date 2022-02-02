Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Participate in VERTREP aboard USS Charleston [Image 3 of 9]

    Sailors Participate in VERTREP aboard USS Charleston

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden  

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220202-N-PH222-1478 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022)

    Sailors prepare for a vertical replenishment with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 00:03
    Photo ID: 7034379
    VIRIN: 220202-N-PH222-1478
    Resolution: 5020x3586
    Size: 995.9 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Participate in VERTREP aboard USS Charleston [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Participate in VERTREP aboard USS Charleston
    Sailors Participate in VERTREP aboard USS Charleston
    Sailors Participate in VERTREP aboard USS Charleston
    Sailors aboard USS Charleston Conduct UNREP
    Sailors Participate in VERTREP aboard USS Charleston
    Sailors Participate in VERTREP aboard USS Charleston
    Sailors Participate in VERTREP aboard USS Charleston
    Sailors Participate in VERTREP aboard USS Charleston
    Sailors Participate in VERTREP aboard USS Charleston

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VERTREP
    Replenishment
    USS Charleston (LCS 18)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT