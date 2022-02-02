Sailors Participate in VERTREP aboard USS Charleston

220202-N-PH222-1630 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022)
Sailors participate in a vertical replenishment with an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, from the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 00:04
|Photo ID:
|7034384
|VIRIN:
|220202-N-PH222-1630
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|934.88 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
