Sailors Participate in VERTREP aboard USS Charleston

220202-N-PH222-1470 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022)



Sailors prepare for a vertical replenishment with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 Photo ID: 7034378 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA