    Sailors aboard USS Charleston Conduct UNREP

    Sailors aboard USS Charleston Conduct UNREP

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden  

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220202-N-PH222-1482 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022)

    Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), left, pulls alongside fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200), prior to conducting a replenishment-at-sea. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 00:04
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard USS Charleston Conduct UNREP [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAS
    UNREP
    Replenishment
    USS Charleston (LCS 18)

