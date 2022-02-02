220202-N-PH222-1482 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022)
Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), left, pulls alongside fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200), prior to conducting a replenishment-at-sea. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 00:04
|Photo ID:
|7034380
|VIRIN:
|220202-N-PH222-1482
|Resolution:
|4705x3361
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors aboard USS Charleston Conduct UNREP [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
