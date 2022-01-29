BROOKE’S POINT, Philippines (Jan. 29, 2022) Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Brooke’s Point Municipality representatives load onto an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, at Brooke’s Point, Philippines, during a distinguished visitor event in support of Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX 22 PH), Jan. 29, 2022. MAREX 22 PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2022 Date Posted: 02.02.2022 07:08 Photo ID: 7031196 VIRIN: 220129-M-ET529-1183 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.78 MB Location: BROOKE'S POINT, PH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU picks up distinguished visitors of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Brooke’s Point Municipality representatives during a DV event aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.