11th MEU picks up distinguished visitors of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Brooke’s Point Municipality representatives during a DV event aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

BROOKE’S POINT, Philippines (Jan. 29, 2022) Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Brooke’s Point Municipality representatives load onto an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, at Brooke’s Point, Philippines, during a distinguished visitor event in support of Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX 22 PH), Jan. 29, 2022. MAREX 22 PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 07:08
|Location:
|BROOKE'S POINT, PH
