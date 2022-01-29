11th MEU picks up distinguished visitors of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Brooke’s Point Municipality representatives during a DV event aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

SULU SEA (Jan. 29, 2022) A U.S. Marine assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), observes the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) sail in the Sulu Sea from an MV-22B Osprey attached to VMM 165 (Rein.), 11th MEU, before a distinguished visitor event in support of Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX 22 PH), Jan. 29, 2022. MAREX 22 PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

