11th MEU picks up distinguished visitors of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Brooke’s Point Municipality representatives during a DV event aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

BROOKE’S POINT, Philippines (Jan. 29, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Le Nolan, a native of Cobb, Ga., and executive officer, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, center, members of the Armed Forces of

the Philippines and Brooke’s Point Municipality representatives engage in conversation during a distinguished visitor event in support of Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX 22 PH), at Brooke’s Point, , Jan. 29, 2022. MAREX 22 PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

