Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU picks up distinguished visitors of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Brooke’s Point Municipality representatives during a DV event aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 2 of 7]

    11th MEU picks up distinguished visitors of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Brooke’s Point Municipality representatives during a DV event aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

    BROOKE'S POINT, PHILIPPINES

    01.29.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    BROOKE’S POINT, Philippines (Jan. 29, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Le Nolan, a native of Cobb, Ga.,
    and executive officer, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, right, and Philippine Navy Maj. Glen Llorito, Marine Battalion Landing Team 4, commanding officer, shake hands during a distinguished visitor event in support of Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX 22 PH) at Brooke’s Point, Philippines, Jan. 29, 2022. MAREX 22 PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 07:08
    Photo ID: 7031190
    VIRIN: 220129-M-ET529-1027
    Resolution: 4725x3150
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: BROOKE'S POINT, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU picks up distinguished visitors of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Brooke’s Point Municipality representatives during a DV event aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU picks up distinguished visitors of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Brooke’s Point Municipality representatives during a DV event aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    11th MEU picks up distinguished visitors of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Brooke’s Point Municipality representatives during a DV event aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    11th MEU picks up distinguished visitors of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Brooke’s Point Municipality representatives during a DV event aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    11th MEU picks up distinguished visitors of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Brooke’s Point Municipality representatives during a DV event aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    11th MEU picks up distinguished visitors of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Brooke’s Point Municipality representatives during a DV event aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    11th MEU picks up distinguished visitors of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Brooke’s Point Municipality representatives during a DV event aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    11th MEU picks up distinguished visitors of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Brooke’s Point Municipality representatives during a DV event aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indian Ocean
    Philippines
    C7F
    USINDOPACOM
    MAREX 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT