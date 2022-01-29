11th MEU picks up distinguished visitors of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Brooke’s Point Municipality representatives during a DV event aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

BROOKE’S POINT, Philippines (Jan. 29, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Le Nolan, a native of Cobb, Ga.,

and executive officer, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, right, and Philippine Navy Maj. Glen Llorito, Marine Battalion Landing Team 4, commanding officer, shake hands during a distinguished visitor event in support of Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX 22 PH) at Brooke’s Point, Philippines, Jan. 29, 2022. MAREX 22 PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

