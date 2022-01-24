Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMACC gets in-depth look at “Installation of the Future" [Image 7 of 7]

    COMACC gets in-depth look at “Installation of the Future&quot;

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandy Smart, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, briefs U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark D. Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, on rebuild progress and plans during a base tour at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 24, 2022. Kelly visited the 325th Fighter Wing to witness first-hand its strategic importance as the Air Force’s home of air dominance and to gain perspective on its ability to train and project unrivaled combat airpower as the Department of Defense’s Installation of the Future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 10:29
    Photo ID: 7026247
    VIRIN: 220124-F-WQ860-1117
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 6

