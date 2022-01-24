U.S. Air Force Maj. Jordan Criss, 325th Security Forces Squadron commander, discusses the integration of advanced base security measures with U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark D. Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 24, 2022. Kelly visited the 325th Fighter Wing to witness first-hand its strategic importance as the Air Force’s home of air dominance and to gain perspective on its ability to train and project unrivaled combat airpower as the Department of Defense’s Installation of the Future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

