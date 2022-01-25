U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark D. Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, is briefed on F-22 Raptor low observable maintenance by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kevin Welker, 325th Maintenance Squadron low observable technician, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 25, 2022. Kelly visited the personnel from the 325th Operations Group and 325th Maintenance Group to show support and boost morale among maintainers, instructors and students while gaining an understanding of current operations at the geographically-separated units from the 325th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

