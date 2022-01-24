U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark D. Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, operates a Quad-legged Unmanned Ground Vehicle during a base security demonstration at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 24, 2022. The 325th Fighter Wing is the Department of Defense’s first Installation of the Future and will stand as the foundation to future installation designs. Kelly visited the Installation of the Future to gain a better perspective on Tyndall’s recent advancements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

