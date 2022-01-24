Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMACC gets in-depth look at “Installation of the Future" [Image 3 of 7]

    COMACC gets in-depth look at “Installation of the Future&quot;

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark D. Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, operates a Quad-legged Unmanned Ground Vehicle during a base security demonstration at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 24, 2022. The 325th Fighter Wing is the Department of Defense’s first Installation of the Future and will stand as the foundation to future installation designs. Kelly visited the Installation of the Future to gain a better perspective on Tyndall’s recent advancements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

