    COMACC gets in-depth look at “Installation of the Future" [Image 2 of 7]

    COMACC gets in-depth look at “Installation of the Future&quot;

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark D. Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, presents U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Markeal Troupe, 325th Operational Support Squadron airfield management shift lead, with a coin for outstanding performance at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 24, 2022. Kelly visited with the 325th Security Forces Squadron, 325th Maintenance Group, 43rd Fighter Squadron, 2nd Fighter Training Squadron and the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group to show his support and boost morale among the Airmen who work to make a mission of air dominance possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 10:29
    Photo ID: 7026242
    VIRIN: 220124-F-WQ860-1193
    Resolution: 6927x4618
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMACC gets in-depth look at "Installation of the Future" [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMACC gets in-depth look at &ldquo;Installation of the Future"

    rebuild
    ACC
    immersion
    COMACC
    TeamTyndall

