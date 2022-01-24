U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark D. Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, presents U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Markeal Troupe, 325th Operational Support Squadron airfield management shift lead, with a coin for outstanding performance at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 24, 2022. Kelly visited with the 325th Security Forces Squadron, 325th Maintenance Group, 43rd Fighter Squadron, 2nd Fighter Training Squadron and the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group to show his support and boost morale among the Airmen who work to make a mission of air dominance possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

