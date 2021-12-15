U.S. Airmen assigned to Team Mildenhall and their Honorary Commanders prepare to board a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to experience the mission firsthand during an incentive flight Dec. 15, 2021, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. The Honorary Commanders Program brings together dignitaries and leaders from the local community in an effort to enhance community relations and assist commanders with networking in the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 08:48
|Photo ID:
|7026013
|VIRIN:
|211215-F-EJ686-1002
|Resolution:
|5172x3272
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Mildenhall Honorary Commanders gain insight to refueling mission [Image 5 of 5], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
