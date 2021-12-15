Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Mildenhall Honorary Commanders gain insight to refueling mission [Image 5 of 5]

    Team Mildenhall Honorary Commanders gain insight to refueling mission

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to Team Mildenhall and their Honorary Commanders prepare to board a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to experience the mission firsthand during an incentive flight Dec. 15, 2021, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. The Honorary Commanders Program brings together dignitaries and leaders from the local community in an effort to enhance community relations and assist commanders with networking in the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 08:48
    Photo ID: 7026013
    VIRIN: 211215-F-EJ686-1002
    Resolution: 5172x3272
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    This work, Team Mildenhall Honorary Commanders gain insight to refueling mission [Image 5 of 5], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs
    352d Special Operations Wing

