    Team Mildenhall Honorary Commanders gain insight to refueling mission [Image 4 of 5]

    Team Mildenhall Honorary Commanders gain insight to refueling mission

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Gene Jacobus, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, sits with Ann Steward, British-American Committee chairperson, for Honorary Commanders during an incentive flight Dec. 15, 2021, over England. The Honorary Commanders were invited to witness Royal Air Force Mildenhall’s air refueling mission firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 08:48
    Photo ID: 7026011
    VIRIN: 211215-F-EJ686-1016
    Resolution: 4764x3428
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Mildenhall Honorary Commanders gain insight to refueling mission [Image 5 of 5], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Honorary Commanders
    Team Mildenhall
    352d Special Operations Wing

