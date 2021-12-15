U.S. Air Force Col. Gene Jacobus, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, sits with Ann Steward, British-American Committee chairperson, for Honorary Commanders during an incentive flight Dec. 15, 2021, over England. The Honorary Commanders were invited to witness Royal Air Force Mildenhall’s air refueling mission firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2022 08:48 Photo ID: 7026011 VIRIN: 211215-F-EJ686-1016 Resolution: 4764x3428 Size: 2.42 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Mildenhall Honorary Commanders gain insight to refueling mission [Image 5 of 5], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.