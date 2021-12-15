Team Mildenhall Honorary Commanders gain insight to refueling mission

Leaders from the 100th Air Refueling Wing and Honorary Commanders from Team Mildenhall participate in an incentive flight Dec. 15, 2021, over England. The Honorary Commanders were invited to see Royal Air Force Mildenhall’s refueling mission firsthand to gain insight into how the 100th ARW is the critical air refueling “bridge” that allows the Expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

