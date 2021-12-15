Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Mildenhall Honorary Commanders gain insight to refueling mission [Image 2 of 5]

    Team Mildenhall Honorary Commanders gain insight to refueling mission

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Andy King, left, 100th Security Forces Squadron Honorary Commander; Lt. Col. Darren Johnston, center, 351st Air Refueling Squadron Honorary Commander, and Squadron Leader Alastair Balmer, Royal Air Force Mildenhall station commander; and wait to take their turn watching an aircraft being refueled Dec. 15, 2021, over England. The Honorary Commanders Program brings together dignitaries and leaders from the local community in an effort to enhance community relations and assist commanders with networking in the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

