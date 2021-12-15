Team Mildenhall Honorary Commanders gain insight to refueling mission

Andy King, left, 100th Security Forces Squadron Honorary Commander; Lt. Col. Darren Johnston, center, 351st Air Refueling Squadron Honorary Commander, and Squadron Leader Alastair Balmer, Royal Air Force Mildenhall station commander; and wait to take their turn watching an aircraft being refueled Dec. 15, 2021, over England. The Honorary Commanders Program brings together dignitaries and leaders from the local community in an effort to enhance community relations and assist commanders with networking in the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
