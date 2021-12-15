Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Mildenhall Honorary Commanders gain insight to refueling mission [Image 1 of 5]

    Team Mildenhall Honorary Commanders gain insight to refueling mission

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An MC-130J Commando II aircraft, assigned to the 67th Special Operations Squadron, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, to start refueling operations Dec. 15, 2021, off the coastline of southeast England. The Honorary Commanders participated in an incentive flight to experience Royal Air Force Mildenhall’s mission and gain an insight into how the 100th ARW is the critical air refueling “bridge” that allows the Expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Mildenhall Honorary Commanders gain insight to refueling mission [Image 5 of 5], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

