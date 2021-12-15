An MC-130J Commando II aircraft, assigned to the 67th Special Operations Squadron, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, to start refueling operations Dec. 15, 2021, off the coastline of southeast England. The Honorary Commanders participated in an incentive flight to experience Royal Air Force Mildenhall’s mission and gain an insight into how the 100th ARW is the critical air refueling “bridge” that allows the Expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2022 08:48 Photo ID: 7026003 VIRIN: 211215-F-EJ686-1036 Resolution: 5463x3559 Size: 1.51 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Mildenhall Honorary Commanders gain insight to refueling mission [Image 5 of 5], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.