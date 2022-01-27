Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NASA Day of Remembrance [Image 25 of 25]

    NASA Day of Remembrance

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Karen Durham-Aguilera (right), executive director, Army National Military Cemeteries, walks with Bill Nelson (left), administrator, NASA, through the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 27, 2022. Nelson was at ANC for the NASA Day of Remembrance, where several wreaths are laid at memorials and gravesites in memory of those men and women who lost their lives in the quest for space exploration. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 16:10
    Photo ID: 7025096
    VIRIN: 220127-A-IW468-794
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 9.56 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASA Day of Remembrance [Image 25 of 25], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

