Bill Nelson (left), administrator, NASA, watches the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 27, 2022. Nelson was at ANC for the NASA Day of Remembrance, where several wreaths are laid at memorials and gravesites in memory of those men and women who lost their lives in the quest for space exploration. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

