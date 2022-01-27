McCool Family Representatives Jane Tani and Dan Tani place leis on the Space Shuttle Columbia Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 27, 2022. This was part of the NASA Day of Remembrance where several wreaths are laid at memorials and gravesites in memory of those men and women who lost their lives in the quest for space exploration. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

