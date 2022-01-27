Karen Durham-Aguilera (left), executive director, Army National Military Cemeteries, presents a medallion to Bill Nelson (right), administrator, NASA; in the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 27, 2022. Nelson was at ANC for the NASA Day of Remembrance, where several wreaths are laid at memorials and gravesites in memory of those men and women who lost their lives in the quest for space exploration. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 16:10 Photo ID: 7025086 VIRIN: 220127-A-IW468-717 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 13.81 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NASA Day of Remembrance [Image 25 of 25], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.