U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jabreanna Fontenot, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron medical technician, holds a syringe containing a COVID-19 vaccine at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022. The 18th OMRS plays a vital role in Kadena’s mission by delivering world-class outpatient, inpatient and specialty care to over 16,400 beneficiaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 02:10
|Photo ID:
|7024201
|VIRIN:
|220126-F-ZJ963-1050
|Resolution:
|6007x4642
|Size:
|16.81 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th OMRS boosts Kadena’s health, immunity [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
