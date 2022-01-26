Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th OMRS boosts Kadena’s health, immunity [Image 9 of 9]

    18th OMRS boosts Kadena’s health, immunity

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jabreanna Fontenot, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron medical technician, holds a syringe containing a COVID-19 vaccine at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022. The 18th OMRS plays a vital role in Kadena’s mission by delivering world-class outpatient, inpatient and specialty care to over 16,400 beneficiaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

