18th OMRS boosts Kadena’s health, immunity

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jabreanna Fontenot, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron medical technician, draws a vaccine into a syringe at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 25, 2022. The 18th OMRS plays a vital role in Kadena’s mission by delivering world-class outpatient, inpatient and specialty care to over 16,400 beneficiaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP by A1C Anna Nolte