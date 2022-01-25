U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jabreanna Fontenot, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron medical technician, draws a vaccine into a syringe at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 25, 2022. The 18th OMRS plays a vital role in Kadena’s mission by delivering world-class outpatient, inpatient and specialty care to over 16,400 beneficiaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 02:10
|Photo ID:
|7024194
|VIRIN:
|220125-F-ZJ963-1027
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|23.64 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th OMRS boosts Kadena’s health, immunity [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT