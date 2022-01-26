Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th OMRS boosts Kadena’s health, immunity [Image 5 of 9]

    18th OMRS boosts Kadena’s health, immunity

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kristen Warner, left, 909th Air Refueling Squadron independent duty medical technician, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Miranda, right, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron munitions technician, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022. With the Omicron variant, staying up-to-date with vaccinations and boosters is pivotal in order to ensure a fit and ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 02:10
    Photo ID: 7024197
    VIRIN: 220126-F-ZJ963-1024
    Resolution: 6175x4411
    Size: 17.41 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th OMRS boosts Kadena’s health, immunity [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th OMRS boosts Kadena’s health, immunity
    18th OMRS boosts Kadena’s health, immunity
    18th OMRS boosts Kadena’s health, immunity
    18th OMRS boosts Kadena’s health, immunity
    18th OMRS boosts Kadena’s health, immunity
    18th OMRS boosts Kadena’s health, immunity
    18th OMRS boosts Kadena’s health, immunity
    18th OMRS boosts Kadena’s health, immunity
    18th OMRS boosts Kadena’s health, immunity

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    shot
    Vaccine
    booster
    COVID-19
    18th OMRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT