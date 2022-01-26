18th OMRS boosts Kadena’s health, immunity

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kristen Warner, left, 909th Air Refueling Squadron independent duty medical technician, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Miranda, right, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron munitions technician, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022. With the Omicron variant, staying up-to-date with vaccinations and boosters is pivotal in order to ensure a fit and ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 02:10
|Photo ID:
|7024197
|VIRIN:
|220126-F-ZJ963-1024
|Resolution:
|6175x4411
|Size:
|17.41 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
